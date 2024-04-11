Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

INSECURE land tenure and limited access to finances are hampering the growth of the agriculture sector while investing in irrigation infrastructure and improving access to water has the potential to industrialise rural communities.

While the Government offers 99-year leases to farmers, some financial institutions are still hesitant to fully bankroll indigenous farmers to ensure the growth of the sector.

This emerged during a four-day induction capacity-building workshop organised by the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Lands, Agriculture, Water, Fisheries and Rural Development, which ended in Bulawayo on Monday.

The committee had invited parastatals that fall under the ministry to unpack how they were operating and to explain their opportunities and challenges.

Parliament also hired a consultant to unpack challenges that have come as a result of the land tenure concerns. Speaking at the closing ceremony, the committee’s chairperson, Cde Felix Maburutse, who is the legislator for Chivi South constituency in Masvingo province, said securing land tenure is important in unlocking agricultural investment.

“Throughout our discussions we have delved into the critical role that secure land tenure plays in promoting agricultural investment, sustainable development, and social well-being. Secure land tenure is not just a legal concept, but a catalyst for change and development, and meeting the Constitutional human right to life,” he said.

Cde Maburutse said secure land tenure empowers farmers and investors, enabling them to make long-term plans, access finance, and adopt innovative practices that enhance agricultural productivity and resilience for the good of the country.

He said secure land tenure has broader social implications as it fosters social stability, reduces conflicts, and creates a sense of belonging within rural and farming communities.

“By ensuring inclusive and equitable land tenure systems, we can address historical injustices, and protect the rights of small-scale farmers and marginalized groups, whilst promoting social justice and equality.

“The committee is expected to execute its mandate with a view to achieving the vision and aspirations of the Zimbabwean people of reaching an upper middle-income society by 2030,” said the legislator.

He said at the moment farmers cannot use their land to access loans. During the deliberations it was revealed that some farmers were using their urban homes to finance farming activities, which was not ideal.

“Limited access to financing hampers farmers’ ability to invest in modern agricultural practices, equipment, and infrastructure. Inadequate support services further limit farmers’ capacity to adopt modern farming techniques and access lucrative markets,” said Cde Maburutse.

The workshop enabled legislators to also appreciate how investment in irrigation infrastructure and water bodies is pivotal in modernising rural communities.

“We have been given an insight into a variety of irrigation methods, their applicability for various climates, and the significance of taking infrastructure, farmer training, and water supply into account,” said Cde Maburutse.

“The important connection between irrigation and rural development was brought up during the debates. Through providing rural communities with access to water management solutions, we can improve rural economies, create jobs, and increase food security.”

He said there was a close connection between agriculture, the environment and climate change as the three are interlinked and what affects one has an impact on the other.

“Rising temperatures, changing precipitation patterns, and extreme weather events pose significant threats to food production, water resources, and biodiversity, which in turn threaten national security and sovereignty. “As we move forward, let us remain steadfast in our commitment to addressing these challenges and working together towards a sustainable and prosperous future for our nation,” said Cde Maburutse.

He said going forward the country needs to harness the power of secure land tenure, promoting agricultural investment, and embracing innovative practices to improve productivity in the country.

-@nqotshili