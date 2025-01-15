Landfill management issues raise concerns over waste disposal in Bulawayo

Online Writer

BULAWAYO’S Richmond Sanitary Landfill has faced significant challenges in the past month due to frequent breakdowns of the landfill plant, resulting in substandard maintenance and raising concerns about the city’s waste management practices.

According to a recent report from the Bulawayo City Council, two fire incidents were recorded at the landfill in November 2024, highlighting the risks associated with improper waste management.

The fires, combined with the plant’s operational issues, have hampered efforts to ensure effective disposal and management of waste at the site.

The report detailed the volumes of waste disposed of at the Richmond landfill in November, with domestic and commercial waste accounting for the majority:

Domestic and Commercial Waste: 3,370,600kg

Industrial Solid Waste: 590,670kg

Council Departments (solid waste): 5,020kg

Industrial Liquid Waste: 72,000kg

The breakdowns and fires come amid increasing waste generation in the city, placing additional pressure on existing infrastructure.

City officials have expressed concerns over the sustainability of current landfill operations and the potential environmental and public health risks posed by the inefficiencies. Efforts are reportedly underway to address the mechanical issues with the landfill plant and prevent further incidents.

Stakeholders are calling for long-term solutions to improve waste management, including investment in modern equipment and more frequent maintenance to ensure the landfill can cope with the city’s growing waste disposal needs.