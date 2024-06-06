Lands Ministry on potential scam alert

Business Writer

The Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development has distanced itself from a purported farming agribusiness grant programme fronted by unscrupulous individuals. The Ministry said it does not have such a programme running.

In an official statement, the ministry underscores that these deceitful activities are orchestrated to dupe and defraud unsuspecting individuals and organizations by exploiting the ministry’s name and standing. Reads part of the statement, “It has come to our attention that there are fraudulent activities being conducted by individuals impersonating the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, and Water and Rural Development.

” These scams aim to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals and entities by misusing our name and reputation. “The Ministry said it has no such a programme. “The Ministry distance itself away from the purported farming agribusiness grant programme. We do not have such a programme running.

“We want to assure you that the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development is not associated with these malicious activities.”

The Ministry said for unsuspecting people to protect themselves from these scams, people should always ensure that any communication from the Ministry comes from its official platforms such as Facebook Page- Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Zim, X handle @MOLAFWRD_Zim). “Our legitimate contact details are available on our official website (www.agric.gov.zw)