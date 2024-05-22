Landscaper from Lobengula West Maduma dies

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

A landscaper from Bulawayo’s Lobengula West suburb who was well-known for transforming an illegal dump into an iconic landmark, Mr Stanley Weale Maduma, has died.

Mr Maduma died on Monday at Mpilo Central Hospital where he was receiving treatment for a liver condition.

He was 69.

His family said he would be missed for his love for the environment and his family.

Mr Maduma’s third daughter, Mrs Sikhulekile Xaba, said her father was a people person who enjoyed laughing with everyone.

“He used to love solving problems. He did not like seeing people quarrelling but most importantly he loved the environment and that is why he spent most of his last years outside his yard setting up the landscape,” said Mrs Xaba.

She said her father was a God-fearing man who did not shy away from telling the truth.

In an interview last year, Mr Maduma said his designs were a way of fulfilling his desire to get close to the national heritage site, the Great Zimbabwe Ruins, which he had only seen in pictures and on television.

“Reading through history, I discovered that important people usually had reeds around a place that they normally rest for the coolness they bring,” explained Mr Maduma.

Mourners are gathered at 7338 Lobengula West suburb.

Mr Maduma will be buried on Friday at Umvutshwa Cemetery in Bulawayo.

He is survived by six children, 11 grandchildren and one great grandson.-@flora_sibanda