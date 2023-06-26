Las Palmas crush Street Set in division 1 opener

Gerald Sibanda

[email protected]

Southern Region Women’s Division 1 Commences

THE Southern Region Women’s Soccer Division One League kicked off last week with matches around Bulawayo.

Las Palmas were the biggest winners of the weekend beating Lee ‘Sporo’ Mangena’s Street Set 7-0.

Hattricks from Caroline Zondo and Ayanda Sibanda and one from Auxillia Chakanyuka ensured that Las Palmas earned an emphatic victory against Street Set at Barham Green Sports Ground on Saturday.

The victory meant that Gremah Ndebele’s side fire warning shots as to what opponents should expect from them this season.

The big win could see a superior goal difference help them as the season goes on should there be a tie on the log.

Lobengula City Queens also had a fine start to the season as they made great use of their home advantage to beat ZRP Bulawayo 3-0 at New Lobengula Youth Centre Ground.

With one round of matches they find themselves second on the log.

A tight contest between Black Boots and Ubuntu Queens which was played at Unit Fairbridge ended in a 1-1 draw.

New Orleans and Loxion Vipers also drew 1-1 at Matshayisikhova Primary school.

Highlanders Royals were granted easy three points after Pumula based Western Rangers failed to pitch up.

Weekend Results:

Black Boots 1-1 Ubuntu Queens; Street Set 0-7 Las Palmas, New Orleans 1-1 Loxion Vipers; Lobengula City Queens 3-0 ZRP Bulawayo; Western Rangers 0-3 Highlanders Royals (Walk Over)