Lasker lands role in Netflix series

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

On Tuesday, Netflix’s live-action One Piece TV series cast the first new actors for its upcoming second season, adding a touch of Zimbabwean talent with the inclusion of Bulawayo actor and director, Daniel Lasker.

One Piece Season 1 launched last year on Netflix to solid streaming viewership and critical praise. This adaptation features four villains, including Lasker, who produced the IsiNdebele Sci-Fi The Signal. Lasker will bring to life the character of “Mr 9”, a formidable villain from the beloved manga and anime series.

Lasker’s talent and dedication have earned him a spot alongside international stars Camrus Johnson, Jazzara Jaslyn and David Dastmalchian.

These four characters are pulled directly from the pirate adventure manga One Piece, created by Eiichiro Oda and its subsequent long-running anime TV series adaptation, where they are key members of the criminal syndicate Baroque Works.

Speaking to Chronicle Showbiz, Lasker expressed awe at landing this role.

“This is huge! I’m so overjoyed to be a part of this incredible project.

The scale and beauty of the world of One Piece is awe-inspiring. I’m personally a huge fan of the show, so to step into it is an unreal feeling. It’s an immense responsibility too, so, I’ll be approaching it with all the love, respect and attention to detail that any good fan would,” he said.

Lasker, a Raised by Wolves actor has stood as a crown jewel for up-and-coming personnel in the local film sector after getting acting roles in international films as well as adjudicating at the European Film Festival Zimbabwe Bioskop! Short Film Competition.

He recently joined forces with Harare-based actor and film producer, Eddie Sandifolo to première a feature length thriller/mystery film, Hidden Within. His involvement is a crown jewel for the local film sector, solidifying his position as a rising star in the industry. — @MbuleloMpofu