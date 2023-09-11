Lasker, Sandifolo set to première thriller

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

AFTER breath-taking premières of The Signal and Ngoda: The Movie, award-winning thespians and film experts, Daniel Lasker and Eddie Sandifolo are not resting on their laurels with a feature length thriller première on the cards.

The pair, exhibiting top-drawer acting and directing skills is set to showcase Hidden Within at the Academy of Music in Bulawayo on October 6.

Lasker outlined the logline to the film, a mystery and pulsating piece of art: “When a young woman returns home to Zimbabwe to tend to her sick father, a string of local disappearances reveal a dark secret hidden within the place she once called home.”

He said they worked with a team of dedicated, passionate and loving artistes, to bring this film to life.

Filmed in Bulawayo, the production possesses a stellar cast with Cape Town-based actress Anja Taljaard, veteran actor Lionel Strasky, and South African actor and photographer, Arthur Falko also featuring.

Its première bodes well with the October feel where artistic excellence takes precedence, with the European Film Festival Zimbabwe (EuroFilmFestZW) taking centre stage at Harare’s Mbare Arts Space from October 20 to 22 and Bulawayo’s SterKinekor Cinemas from October 26-28.

This is where Lasker will be part of a quartet of adjudicators for the upcoming EuroFilmFest Bioskop! Short Film Competition together with French film administrator Matthieu Eberhanrdt, and Zimbabwean pair, Sibongile Mlambo and Prosper Kunyetu.

What was once a seemingly uphill task for local filmmakers is now turning to a fruitful reality with different kinds of film genres now achievable.