Last minute saver… Scottland survive Bosso strike

Highlanders coach Kevin Kaindu (left) shakes hands with his counterpart Tonderayi Ndiraya of Scottland FC after a stalemate in a match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday. (Pictures: Eliah Saushoma) INSETS: (left) Highlanders players celebrate Andrew Mbeba’s goal against Scottland and (right) Scottland’s goal that broke Highlanders multitudes hearts in the injury time

Innocent Kurira At Barbourfields Stadium

Highlanders 1-1 Scottland

A dramatic last-minute header from Mthokozisi Msebe salvaged a point for Scottland in a thrilling 1-1 draw against Highlanders at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Msebe’s header in the dying moments of the game silenced the Bosso faithful, who had been celebrating what they thought was a late winner from Andrew Mbeba just nine minutes earlier.

The game might not have been the most exciting, but the fans from both sides came out in their numbers, creating an electric atmosphere. It was a full house!

Highlanders coach Kelvin Kaindu was not happy with the result.

“I’m not quite sure if we can say we got a point. Looking at the time that we scored, we should have come out with maximum points. Once again, we conceded with the last kick in the added time. That is one area we need to work on. It was a tight game; it could have gone either way.

“We are showing that we are building a good team with youngsters who can compete. Maybe, probably just our tactics towards the end of the game, when we thought we had managed it. But, with just a bit of mental fitness, one last ball into the box and they scored,” said Kaindu.

Scottland coach Tonderayi Ndiraya said their belief kept them in the game.

“Football is played over 90 minutes. We kept believing that a goal would come, and finally, it came in the last minute. Overall, it was a good game of football, good competition from both teams. Highlanders have a good team, they gave us a good run, but of course, that was coupled with home advantage. It’s always difficult to come here and leave with a point.

“But, I think we competed very well. We are still new, we have a new team, we’re just four games into the league and our players are still getting to understand each other. Hopefully, with more game time, they will become a unit and start to understand one another,” said Ndiraya.

The match, while not lacking in late drama, was largely uneventful for the most part. Highlanders enjoyed the better start but were unable to capitalise on their early dominance. They had the first opportunity in the second minute when Reason Sibanda’s long-range shot sailed over the bar.

The first 45 minutes saw both teams struggle to get the ball on target, with several attempts drifting above the crossbar.

In the sixth minute, Mason Mushore made a clever run down the left and delivered a cross into the box, but Ronald Pfumbizai was alert to head the ball away for a corner, which came to nothing.

Five minutes later, Michael Tapera weaved past the Bosso defence but, like many before him, saw his attempt fly over the bar.

Former Highlanders striker Lynoth Chikuhwa, now playing for Scottland, had a golden opportunity in the 20th minute when he found himself unmarked in the box, but his header sailed wide of the target, much to the relief of the Bosso defence.

As the first-half progressed, the game remained tightly contested, with neither side able to break the deadlock. The first yellow card of the match was shown to Tichaona Chipunza for a foul on Brighton Ncube, and just before the break, McKinnon Mushore sent a long-range shot over the bar as Highlanders’ attacking efforts remained fruitless.

The second-half started with more intent from both sides.

In the 46th minute, Never Rauzhi had a promising opportunity after receiving a well-weighted pass from Melikhaya Ncube. Rauzhi beat his marker on the edge of the box, but his effort flew high over the bar, missing the target.

With the game seemingly heading for a goalless draw, Highlanders finally broke the deadlock in the 81st minute.

Mbeba stepped up to take a free-kick from the left wing and delivered a stunning shot that found the back of the net, giving Bosso the lead and sparking celebrations from the home supporters.

However, just when it seemed as if Highlanders were on their way to a crucial three points, Scottland responded in dramatic fashion. In the dying seconds of the game, Msebe rose above the Bosso defence to meet a cross and nodded home the equaliser, much to the delight of the Scottland bench and travelling fans.

The late goal left Highlanders frustrated, as it was the second consecutive match where they had failed to hold onto a lead.

Scottland, who had been coming off a defeat to Ngezi Platinum Stars in their previous match, will be relieved to have earned a draw despite not being at their best.

Peter Muduhwa, captaining Scottland in the absence of Walter Musona, was solid at the back, and his leadership helped Scottland maintain composure, especially after going behind late in the game.

Teams

Highlanders: Raphael Pitisi (gk), Talent Dube (Archford Faira, 78mins), Arthur Ndlovu, Brian Mlotshwa, McKinnon Mushore (Nqobile Ndlovu, 66mins), Melikhaya Ncube, Reason Sibanda, Brighton Ncube (Tendai Muvuti, 78mins),Andrew Mbeba, Mason Mushore, Never Rauzhi.

Scottland: Nelson Chadya (gk), Tichaona Chipunza, Michael Tapera, Peter Muduhwa, Gareth Madhake, Kevin Moyo, Ronald Pfumbidzai (Kudzai Jason, 86mins),Panashe Mutimbanyoka (Walter Musona, 66mins), Lynoth Chikuhwa (Khama Billiat, 66mins), Vassili Kawe, (Nathan Mutasa, 86mins), Fredrick Botchway (Mthokozisi Msebe, 54 mins)