‘Last number’ to ‘Last mamba’: Mawiza’s chart-topping journey

Sipepisiwe Moyo

WISDOM Moyo, known in the music world as Mawiza, is a fresh talent from Bulawayo with a passion for Kwaito music, a genre that speaks to the life of the city’s youth. His musical journey started in high school, where he sang in the choir and recorded with ‘Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Youth Choir’ for their album “Asihlabelele” in 2015. Since then, he has been rocking big stages from 2018 onwards.

Life hasn’t been easy for Wisdom. He faced tough times when his group Topfellaz, which he started with friends from church, split up as they left the country. But Mawiza kept going and started his solo career after leaving Kontrol Tribe, a label owned by the late Cal_Vin, where he had contributed to an album.

Mawiza’s first solo album, “Last Number”, came out in 2019, and the single “Tjovo” was a hit, topping the ZiFM New Music Tuesday charts. The album got him nominated for awards in 2019 and 2020, and his song “Entumbane” became so popular that it won him the title of outstanding Kwaito, House Act 2021. He was also nominated for Best Kwaito, House Act at the Zimbabwe Music Awards, alongside artists like Shasha and DJ Zandimaz.

In August 2022, Mawiza released an EP called “Last Namba 2.0”, with support from the British Council, Swiss Agency for Development, and Kay Media Africa. The EP included a music video for the single “Kubuhlungu”, and he was recognised by his community for his contributions to music. Mawiza has inspired many young artists in his neighbourhood.

“I cannot really say I have groomed, but I have inspired a lot of Kwaito young Kings such as Tebzas and Mzistozi’s,” he says.

Mawiza has some advice for aspiring artists: never give up.

“You just have to keep on keeping on, honestly being a creative is straining sometimes especially where I come from. I have quit a lot of times but I always find myself back on the mic, so it is important to stay focused on your craft and to really know what you want.”