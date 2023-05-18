Last Second League encounter set for Saturday

Brandon Moyo, [email protected]

THE last match of the Bulawayo Metropolitan Cricket Association (BMCA) Second League is scheduled to take place on Saturday at Emakhandeni Cricket Club.

The only remaining 40-over game in the league is between Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) and Roosters. The match will round up an action packed 2022/23 season of local club cricket in the city.

Roosters is sitting at the bottom of the standings with zero wins from their eight played matches and are on three points while their opponents, ZRP Bulawayo are sitting in position eight of the 10 team league standings with 27 points. They won four and lost as many matches.

With the last match of the league taking place on Saturday, Amakhosi Cricket Club II have won the second league championship with a massive 58 points from nine matches, with eight wins and one defeat. They have a net run rate of 2,833 and are followed by National University of Science and Technology (NUST) who have 41 points after winning six and drawing three.

In third place is Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) II with the same number of points as NUST and the two sides are separated by net run rate. NUST has a net run rate of 0,696 while BAC II is at 0,391.

The league, alongside the First League and development tournaments, is part of the many cricket activities that have been taking part in the city over the past few months. – @brandon_malvin