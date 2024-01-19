Late Cde Boyie Sibanda’s burial at Nkulumane Provincial Heroes Acre

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Writer

CDE Boyie Sibanda (pseudo name Friendship Masuku), a Liberation War Hero, has died.

He died on 14 January and will be buried on 20 January at the Bulawayo Provincial Heroes Acre in Nkulumane.

Cde Sibanda left for military training in Zambia and trained at CUT3 Camp in 1979 under Commander Sam.

He was selected for integration into the Zimbabwe National Army in August 1980 and met the whole battalion at Llewellyn in September 1980.

The family of the late can be contacted at a number 13960 Nkulumane Suburb in Bulawayo