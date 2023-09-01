Late fitness test for Bosso’s Mhindirira

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

HIGHLANDERS FC technical manager Baltemar Brito has revealed that their industrious midfielder Devine Mhindirira will be subject to a late fitness test in a week they have had smooth sailing preparations for the potentially pulsating derby tie against Chicken Inn slated for Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

Last weekend, Highlanders suffered their first defeat of the season at the hands of champions FC Platinum.

Bosso had a 19-game unbeaten run prior to their first defeat and will be hoping Mhindirira fully recovers for their game against Chicken.

FC Platinum beat Highlanders 2-0.

Mhindirira was one of the 2022 season Soccer Star of the Year finalists despite Highlanders having a poor campaign.

His 2023 campaign has been ruined by injuries as he broke his toe early in the season and sat out a number of matches.

In early August, he was first introduced as a second-half substitute against Bulawayo Chiefs in a Chibuku Super Cup first round match which marked his return.

He was also thrown into the fray against Black Rhinos before he suffered a knee injury at training.

Mhindirira is on record saying as a team, they are in a position where they don’t want to drop points as they seek to go for the championship glory.

“The team has been grinding results and we should keep with that positive mind despite the Platinum loss which I am very confident the team will recover and have positive results to protect our position,” he said.

Addressing the club’s weekly press conference, Brito said: “You all know that Godfrey Makaruse is out. Mackinnon Mushore is also out of this game due to suspension. Devine (Mhindirira) has been training but he is set to pass a late fitness test. We are waiting to see how he will recover as we go forward with our preparations.”

The Portuguese Bosso mentor said as opposed to last week, their preparations for their next game have not been punctuated by any hitches.

“Last week was a big one for Zimbabwe. There were national elections, a special event for the country and as such we were forced to miss two of our training sessions ahead of the FC Platinum game which we lost.

“We are not crybabies but we will need to bring back our consistency in a derby game, a much tougher game. The preparations for the Chicken Inn game have been good.

“It has been a normal training week. Our levels of confidence are very high and we want to give more to our fans,” said Brito.

The much-awaited derby encounter is expected to draw a bumper crowd and Brito has appealed to the Bosso faithful to come and cheer his charges.

“We had a bad day in office against FC Platinum and we apologise for that to our fans. They should come in their numbers, sing and push the boys. They should come and create an atmosphere ideal for a big game,” he said.

For a positive result, the black and white army will heavily rely on their solid backline that comprises of goalkeeper and club captain Ariel Sibanda, Peter Muduhwa, Mbongeni Ndlovu, Andrew Mbeba and fast improving Archford Faira.

Bosso will also hope that the likes of Washington Navaya, pintsized Elshamar Farasi, dreadlocked Brighton Manhire, evergreen Melikhaya Ncube, twin strikers Lynoth Chikuwa and bustling Stanley Ngala will come to the party.

They face an opposition that has equally gifted players that come in the mould of ex-Warriors goalminder Donovan Bernard, skipper Xolani “Lolo” Ndlovu, Dumoluhle Lunga, Arthur Chinda, Shepherd Mhlanga, Tafadzwa Kutinyu, George Majika, Malvin Hwata, Nelson Ketala, Mpumelelo Bhebhe, Richard Hachiro and their man of the moment Michael Charamba.

Gamecocks’ chief striker Brian Muza, who has been a victim of a nagging groin injury, is also expected to pass a late fitness test.

Week

21Fixtures

Tomorrow

Sheasham v Hwange (Bata), Simba Bhora v Yadah (Baobab), Cranborne Bullets v Dynamos (Nyamhunga), Herentals v Ngezi Platinum Stars (Mandava), Manica Diamonds v Green Fuel (Gibbo)

Sunday

Highlanders v Chicken Inn (Barbourfields), Triangle v ZPC Kariba (Gibbo), CAPS United v Black Rhinos (Bata) — @FungaiMuderere