Late gospel legend Brian Sibalo’s nieces keeping legacy alive

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

TWO youngsters Ayanda and Luyanda Sibalo have joined the music bandwagon and are following in the footsteps of their late uncle, gospel music guru Brian Sibalo.

Brian Sibalo and the late Freedom Sengwayo were members of the Apostolic Faith Church, commonly known as Ivangeli/Vhangeri and were arguably the pioneers of gospel music in Zimbabwe, together with Baba Mechanic Manyeruke and Jordan Chataika. Through them, gospel music, which was hitherto confined to churches, was brought to the mainstream music arena.

Following in their uncle’s footsteps, Ayanda and Luyanda, daughters to musicians Ndabezinhle and Charity Sibalo, say they feel they have to raise the bar in ensuring the legacy of the Sibalo family lives on. The youngsters who learn at Acacia Junior School in Harare intend to achieve this through their second single titled Vimbai Nashe.

Big sister Luyanda said the track that is under production also seeks to inspire their age mates to venture into music.

“We’re hoping to continue producing music that will inspire young and old people. We come from a musical family. Our late uncle Brian Sibalo, a gospel singer, is an inspiration and so are our parents and other uncles who are also into music,” said Luyanda.

Ayanda who is six years old, said their roots are at the Apostolic Faith Church of Southern and Central Africa where their singing talents are being nurtured.

“This is the second song that we’ve recorded with the help of our uncle. The song was written by Joshua Sibalo, who is our father. Our parents come from a musical background with our mother, Charity Sibalo, having recorded a single track that featured Daniel Sibalo and Shelter Sibanda titled EJerusalem,” said Ayanda.

She said their aunt, Shelter Sibanda, released her single track during Easter titled Calvary. – @mthabisi_mthire