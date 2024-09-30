‘Late Justice Selo Nare was a diligent servant of the nation’ – President Mnangagwa

Nqobile Tshili – [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has mourned the death of former National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) chairperson, Retired Justice Selo Masole Nare, describing him as a diligent servant of the nation who promoted peace in the country.

Rtd Justice Nare died on Saturday in South Africa where he was receiving medical treatment.

In a statement on Monday, President Mnangagwa said he received with deep sorrow and sadness the news on the death of Rtd Justice Nare who also served as a Labour Court Judge before his retirement in 2013.

“Rtd Justice Nare stood out as a figure whose commitment to our nation in the fields of law and education will forever be remembered,” said President Mnangagwa.

“A dedicated and diligent civil servant and judicial officer, Rtd Justice Nare started his career in education, serving as a primary school teacher in Midlands and Matabeleland South provinces.

“He would later join the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) as a court interpreter, steadily rising to become a magistrate and, eventually, a Labour Court Judge.”

He said in 2018 he appointed Justice Nare, NPRC chairperson, a position the President described as burdening to soft spoken former judge as it meant that he would handle the delicate task of promoting peace and reconciliation in the country, while also co-convening the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), which brought together most political parties and leaders who had participated in the 2018 harmonized general elections.

“He served our nation with characteristic diligence and maturity, always giving his utmost until his retirement last year. He will be fondly missed by our nation,” said President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of the party, Zanu-PF, Government, my family, and on my behalf, I wish to express my deepest, heartfelt condolences to the Nare family, especially to Mrs Nare and the children on this their saddest loss. May his dear soul rest in eternal peace.”

…More to follow