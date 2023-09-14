Late National Hero Malinga described as a shrewd and articulate politician

Nqobile Tshili, Online Writer

Zanu-PF Bulawayo Secretary for Administration Cde Raymond Mthomba has said late National Hero Cde Malinga was a shrewd man.

Malinga succumbed to prostate cancer last Friday at 79.

He was a special advisor to the President, former Mayor of the City of Bulawayo, and Zanu-PF Politburo member.

Malinga was born on 20 April 1944 in Filabusi. He was born able-bodied and was attacked by Polio at a very young age.

Cde Mthomba told mourners who thronged the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo, on Thursday, that Malinga understood politics and never shied away from speaking his mind.

“I thought Malinga was a tribalist but he explained to me that he married a woman from Rusape and those who claimed that he was didn’t understand him. He stood for the rights of people from Bulawayo when they were sidelined on job opportunities. He feared no one and was very candid in his conversations. We have lost a man of the people,” said Cde Mthomba.