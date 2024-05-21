Late preacher hailed as a community champion

Raymond Jaravaza, Online Reporter

THE late Apostle Nevermind Edmore Chaka who passed away last Thursday and was buried at Mvutshwa Cemetery in Bulawayo yesterday has been described as unifier in the community who went out of his way to assist vulnerable children by paying for their school fees.

He was the leader of the Apostle Chaka Ministries. He is was 62 and is survived by his wife and three children.

Prophetess Memory Matimbire of Daughters of Virtue International said the death of Apostle Chaka was not only a loss to the Christian community but to scores of young people that benefited from the late preacher’s benevolence.

“I have known Apostle Chaka for the last 18 years and in all that time, assisting the less privileged was always his top priority so I can’t begin to imagine what will become of the many orphans that he adopted and paid school fees for, bought their stationery and school uniforms.

“He was a church leader who preached peace, love and prosperity and his death will not only be felt by those who attended his church but by the community at large,” said Prophetess Matimbire.

Zanu PF councilor for Ward 24, Tavengwa Zidya, who grew up in Nketa suburb said late Apostle Chaka turned around his life at a time when he drank alcohol excessively.

“He didn’t judge me or curse the path that I had chosen at that time but invited me to his church like a loving father does to a wayward son and through prayer he began to change my life. I wouldn’t be what I am today without the love and guidance that I received from Apostle Chaka. May soul rest in peace,” said Clr Zidya.

Speaker after speaker at a memorial service in Nketa 7 suburb on Sunday, from church members, local residents and individuals whose lives were changed by the late Apostle Chaka’s preachings, spoke of a man who opened his home and heart for the less privileged.

“Our house was always full with people, total strangers who would become family as my father could never close his door on anyone who needed help. He taught us the value of hard work, perseverance and putting God before everything,” said the late Apostle Chaka’s son Tinashe.