Late veteran Tandirayi Windi to be buried at Chisakuwira in Zaka

Prince Ngwenya, [email protected]

THE Late war veteran Cde Tandirayi Windi, popularly known as Mabhunu Muchapera during the liberation struggle, will be buried at Chisakuwira village under Chief Nhema in Zaka on 14 February.

He passed away on 8 February at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

He is survived by his wife Precious, two sons Elias and Evance, and a daughter Melisa.

Cde Windi, at the age of 12 and while in grade seven at Nhema Primary School, bravely crossed the border to Mozambique on foot in 1970 to join the liberation struggle. His mission was to help return the land to its rightful owners, the Zimbabwean people.

In 1978, Cde Tandirayi Windi received military training, including Inyamhinga in Mozambique. He was selected to further his military training in Romania at Chingu Military Training Camp in 1979, where he specialised in field reconnaissance.

After independence, Cde Windi was deployed to various places, including Rushinga Assembly Point, Zengeza 4 Assembly Point in Chitungwiza, and finally Tongogara Assembly Point in Chipinge.

In 1981, he joined the Zimbabwe National Army and served for 20 years. Later, in September 2002, he was attested to the Zimbabwe Prison Service and promoted to the rank of Senior Officer.

Some of the medals he attained during his career include the Zimbabwe Independence Medal, Zimbabwe Liberation Medal, 10 Years Medal, and Mozambique Medal.