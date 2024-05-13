Late VP Nkomo’s son donates new sport kit to Landa J High School

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE son of the late veteran nationalist and Vice President of Zimbabwe Dr John Nkomo, Mr Mpini Nkomo, on Friday honoured his father’s legacy by donating brand new sports kits to Landa J High School in Tsholotsho District, Matabeleland North province.

Named after the late Vice President, Landa J. Nkomo, the schools officials and learners expressed excitement to receive the generous donation, which goes a long way in capacitating the institution’s sporting performance.

The expressed gratitude to Mr Nkomo for assisting them saying sport was a serious component of the new curriculum.

The colorful sports kits, were presented to the excited students during a special ceremony at the school grounds where Mr Nkomo spoke passionately about his father’s love for education and sports, emphasizing the importance of both in shaping young minds and building a strong community.

Mr Nkomo, who is based in America, following in his father’s footsteps of generosity and kindness said the gesture meant so much to his family.

“We came together as family and friends to ensure that our father’s legacy continues. I have a strong sports history and that is why I chose to donate sports equipment,” he said.

“We also want to ensure that the school introduces other sporting activities that are not offered at the school such as basketball and cricket. This is also to ensure the children are occupied and do not get involved in delinquent behaviour,” said Mr Nkomo.

He said the act of kindness has a ripple effect, and hoped that it will inspire others to give back and make a positive impact in their own communities.

“The spirit of giving and community unity is alive and well. The legacy of our father will live on and hope to see it inspire generations to come,” said Mr Nkomo.

The learners cheered and clapped as they tried on their new uniforms, feeling a sense of pride and unity in representing their school on the sports field.

Mr Nkomo said the impact of his donation will be felt for years to come, inspiring the next generation to strive for excellence both academically and athletically.

“As the children embark on their sporting journey I want them to feel a strong connection to a man who dedicated his life to serving his community and building a brighter future for all,” said Mr Nkomo.