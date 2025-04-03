Late ZANU PF Legislator Cde Farai Taruvinga honoured with luxury motorcade at Bulawayo memorial

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Reporter

Top of the range vehicles are parked at a Bulawayo funeral parlor this Thursday afternoon for the memorial service of the late ZANU PF Insiza North legislator, Cde Farai “Fimbo” Taruvinga.

Most of the vehicles bore inscriptions reading “RIP Boss Fimbo.”

Cde Taruvinga passed away on Monday morning at his home in Bulawayo after a long battle with cancer.

He was 53.