LATEST: 21 Questions, Zizou in line for World Cup qualifiers debut

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Highlanders defender Peter ‘21 Questions’ Muduhwa and his Dynamos counterpart Godknows ‘Zizou’ Murwira could make their Fifa World Cup qualifiers debut in the penultimate clash against an unpredictable Ethiopia at the National Sports Stadium on Sunday.

The duo were on the bench in yesterday’s 0-1 loss to group leaders South Africa in an encounter that, like the Sunday one, was mainly used to prepare the Warriors for the Afcon finals in Cameroon next year, although positive results also instill confidence to the boys heading to Cameroon.

Interim coach Norman Mapeza, who is now probably waiting for Zifa’s confirmation that he will take charge of the Warriors in Cameroon, is on record that he will give as many players as possible a chance to prove their worth in the national team hence no one was guaranteed of a jersey in the squad but one’s form and performance is all that matters.

Speaking from South Africa, Mapeza said he will assess the boys tomorrow before they make a decision on whether to make any changes to the squad or not but indications are that those changes are imminent.

Second half substitutes Knox Mutizwa, Kudakwashe Mahachi and young Dynamos wonder kid Bill Antonio may also be given starting line up jerseys as the painful but necessary Warriors’ revival episode continues.

“We will see after the team session on Saturday (but) with football you can’t rule that out (changes), illnesses or injuries can also contribute to that,” said Mapeza.

The Warriors are expected to touch down at the Robert Mugabe International Airport at 2pm Friday.