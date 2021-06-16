LATEST: 241 new Covid-19 cases as surge continues

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

TWO hundred and forty-one new Covid-19 cases were recorded on Tuesday countrywide and four provinces have areas that have been classified as localised hotspots.

Mashonaland West recorded 115 new infections, which was the highest in the country and Mhangura has been declared a Covid-19 hotspot in the province.

Masvingo with 37 new infections had the second highest Covid-19 cases countrywide followed by Harare with 28, Bulawayo recording 22 new infections, Mashonaland Central recorded 11 cases, Manicaland recorded nine cases, Midlands recorded seven cases, Matabeleland South, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland East recorded four cases each.

Nearly 2 000 tests were conducted yesterday and the country’s positivity rate sits at 12 percent.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said Kariba, Karoi and Kwekwe have been placed on localised lockdown.

Nkulumane, Emakhandeni and Northen suburbs in Bulawayo are Covid-19 hotspots together with Mhangura Masvingo and Chiredzi districts in Masvingo province, while Mt Darwin in Mashonaland Central have been classified as hotspots.

The Ministry said more than 418 700 citizens had been fully vaccinated by 4PM yesterday while above 694 000 have received their first Covid-19 dose jabs.

The ministry said 1162 received their first Covid-19 vaccine doses while 4113 received their second jabs on Tuesday. – @nqotshili