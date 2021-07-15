LATEST: 40 000 vaccinated in Matabeleland South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Chronicle Reporter

ABOUT 40 000 people have been vaccinated so far in Matabeleland South following the mass covid-19 vaccination programme which was rolled out by Government as part of efforts to achieve herd immunity and revive the economy which has been affected by the global

On Thursday last week the country received two million Sinovac Covid-19 vaccines which were distributed across provinces with Matabeleland South receiving 50 000 first line doses.

In an interview, Matabeleland South Provincial Epidemiology and Disease Control Officer, Dr Andrew Felix Muza said the province has recently recorded an overwhelming response to the Covid-19 mass vaccination programme.

He said while the vaccination programme was targeting everyone above 18 years, priority will be given to people living in hotspot areas such as mines, border towns, farms, learning institutions among others.

Dr Muza said more people were now forthcoming to get vaccinated.

“So far about 40 000 people have been vaccinated in the province since the onset of the vaccination programme in March. At first the response from people towards the mass vaccination programme was low as people were hesitant to get vaccinated. Now the demand is very high throughout the province as people have accepted the vaccination programme and we will need more doses soon.

“A number of our institutions from primary care level to district hospitals are vaccination sites. There are also additional outreach sites and mobile sites in each district in a bid to cover as much ground as possible. We are however facing logistical challenges in form of transport and fuel but our Ministry is looking into that,” he said.

Dr Muza said there was still need more vaccination centres across rural communities as coverage in all districts remained low.

Matabeleland South Provincial Medical Director Dr Rudo Chikodzore said the province was set to receive second doses soon. She said additional first doses will be based on uptake and acquittal by each district.

Dr Chikodzore urged people from the province who had not been vaccinated to come forth.

“The response of late towards the vaccination programme has been good which is a huge relief for us as a province. I would like to urge all those who haven’t been vaccinated so far to visit any nearest vaccination centre,” she said.

