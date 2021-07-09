LATEST: 56 people succumb to Covid-19

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

FIFTY-SIX people succumbed to Covid-19 on Thursday as 2 156 new infections were recorded on the same day.

Harare recorded 31 deaths which was the highest countrywide, six deaths were recorded in Mashonaland West, five cases in Midlands, four in Mashonaland Central, three in Matabeleland South, three Matabeleland North, Manicaland, Mashonaland East recorded two deaths each and Bulawayo recorded a single death.

Only Masvingo province did not record any death.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care daily report shows that as of Wednesday at 3PM, 633 Covid-19 positive patients were admitted at the country’s hospitals.

From the hospitalised patients, 27 were in the Intensive Care Unit.

The country has recorded a cumulative 62 383 Covid-19 cases including 42 855 recoveries, 17 499 active cases and 2 029 deaths.

The Ministry said the Covid-19 recovery rate is at 69 percent while infection rate stood at 17 percent from the 12 811 tests that were done on the day under review.

The President imposed national lockdown level four in a bid to contain the rising Covid-19 infections.

Members of the public are urged to stay at home, observe social distancing, while properly wearing face masks covering mouth and nose.

The Government has also encouraged citizens to get vaccinated for the country to achieve herd immunity.

The country is targeting to vaccinate 60 percent of the population which is about 10 million people.

So far, 848 808 people have received their first dose while 584 770 have received second doses.

The country yesterday received two million Sinovac vaccines as it ramps up efforts to achieve herd immunity.