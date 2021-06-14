LATEST: 6-year jail term for man who butchered girlfriend’s husband

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

A TSHOLOTSHO man who used an okapi knife to fatally stab his girlfriend’s husband who had confronted him over the love affair has been sentenced to six years in jail for culpable homicide.

Nkosikhona Ngwenya (20) of Vala Line in Tsholotsho stabbed Blonde Ncube who was 32 last year as the two were walking home from a social soccer match in Nemane area.

The two were neighbours.

Ncube confronted Ngwenya accusing him of having an affair with his wife resulting in a fight and Ngwenya stabbed Ncube.

Ngwenya who was represented by Mr Njabulo Ndlovu of Mhaka Attorneys pro deo, pleaded not guilty to murder and guilty to a lesser charge of culpable homicide when he appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Evangelista Kabasa who is on circuit in Hwange.

The judge slapped Ngwenya with six years in jail before suspending two years on condition of good behaviour.

Ngwenya will serve an effective four years.

Prosecuting, Ms Memory Munsaka said Ngwenya fled from the scene after killing Ncube and the okapi knife he used was recovered from a blair toilet after his arrest.

“On September 9, 2020 at 7PM, the accused and deceased were on their way home from Godweni grounds where there was a soccer match. The two had a misunderstanding over the fact that the deceased accused Ngwenya of having an affair with his wife. The deceased assaulted the accused with a knobkerrie on the head and pushed him to the ground before sitting on him,” said the prosecutor.

The court was told that Ngwenya drew an okapi knife from his pocket and stabbed Ncube once on the chest.

Ncube’s body was found the following morning and villagers apprehended Ngwenya after they identified him by his footprints.

A report was made to the police who arrested him. – @ncubeleon