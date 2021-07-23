LATEST: 61 more succumb to Covid-19

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

SIXTY-ONE people succumbed to Covid-19 complication on Thursday as the country recorded 2301 new infections.

Manicaland province recorded 22 deaths, the highest in the country of which 14 of them had not been accounted for on Wednesday.

Mashonaland East recorded 11 deaths, Harare, 10, Bulawayo, six, Midlands, four, Mashonaland West, three and a single death was recorded in Matabeleland South.

Matabeleland North and Masvingo did not record any fatalities.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 882 people were recorded to be admitted in various hospitals across the country due to Covid-19.

The country had recorded 93 421 Covid-19 infections including 61 723 recoveries while active cases stand at 28 828 and 2 870 deaths.

Mashonaland East recorded 949 new infections, Masvingo, 313, Harare, 307, Bulawayo, 225, Mashonaland Central 139, Matabeleland North, 130 and Manicaland recorded 37 new infections.

Midlands, Matabeleland South and Mashonaland West did not record any new Covid-19 cases.

On Thursday, 59 872 people received their Covid-19 first doses with the cumulative inoculations for the first dose rising to 1 352 514 while 7 757 got jabbed for the second time.

Citizens who have received their second doses has increased to 664 587.

The country is targeting to vaccinate 10 million people to achieve 60 percent herd immunity.

Government has since directed all civil servants to get vaccinated and those who do not comply will not be allowed to board Public Service Buses.

Parastatals such as NetOne have instructed their unvaccinated employees not to report for duty and have withdrawn their Covid-19 allowances.

The private sector has lobbied that Covid-19 be made mandatory to save lives and prevent economic disruptions through national lockdowns.

