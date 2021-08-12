LATEST: Agriculture sector gets 23% salary increment

Business Reporter

THE National Employment Council for the Agricultural Industry in Zimbabwe (NECAIZ) and its social parties have awarded a 23 percent basic salary increment for the general agriculture sector with the lowest paid now earning a minimum of $4 882, effective July 1, 2021.

Social partners to the collective bargaining process included representatives from the Zimbabwe Commercial Farmers Union, General Agriculture and Plantation Workers’ Union of Zimbabwe, Commercial Farmers Union, and the Zimbabwe Farmers Union, among others.

According to a document signed by NECAIZ, seen by Business Chronicle and dated July 30, 2021, the parties to the collective bargaining agreement reviewed the general agriculture sector workers’ salary from a minimum of $3 969.

“All employees in the general agriculture sector shall receive a basic wage, which is at least 23 percent higher than their basic wage as at 30 June 2021, subject to clause 2.

“No employee in the general agriculture sector shall receive a basic wage, which is lower than the minimum wage prescribed for his or her grade,” reads part of the document.

“The minimum wages set out in this collective bargaining agreement may be amended by agreement of the social parties who are party here to provided that the effective date of such amendment shall be no earlier than 1st September 2021.”