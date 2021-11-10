LATEST: Amakhosi opens space for business partnerships

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Correspondent

Amakhosi Studios is calling on interested individuals and institutions to come on board in partnering them in business ventures.

The business partnerships are in line with celebrating their 50th anniversary that will be held in 2030 with the countdown events set to start next year.

Amakhosi Studios founder Cont Mhlanga said: “Amakhosi Studios is happy to extend an invitation to individuals and institutions who wish to be part of its 50th-anniversary celebrations to be held in 2030.

“The golden jubilee celebrations will coincide with the nation’s vision 2030 milestone and our main goal is turning the studio into a high tech content production and innovation hub which will create employment opportunities,” said Mhlanga.

Mhlanga said the golden jubilee countdown will commence in 2022 and potential partners/investors may submit financial and business proposals for various business units.

“The various business units include an amusement park, outdoor food court for traditional food and tshisanyama, executive lounge, animation and motion graphics, auditorium for live events, wedding with a capacity of 900 seated, music production studio, general office space, car wash (front car park), arts and crafts market (back car park) and creative hub office space on or before November 16,” said Mhlanga. – @mthabisi_mthire