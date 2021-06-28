LATEST: Annual inflation drops to 106.6% – Zimstat

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s annual inflation rate for the month of June 2021 dropped by about 55,3 percent to 106,64 percent from 162 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has revealed.

Annual inflation has of late been falling with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) projecting it will recede to 55 percent by next month.

“The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of June 2021 as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 106,64 percent,” it said.

In its latest report, Zimstat also indicated that the month-on-month inflation rate in June 2021 was 3,88 percent, gaining 1,34 percentage points on last month’s rate of 2,54 percent. – @okazunga