Breaking News
11 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in hotspots

11 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in hotspots

Get breaking news alerts.
Don't miss a thing.
Subscribe

LATEST: Annual inflation drops to 106.6% – Zimstat

28 Jun, 2021 - 13:06 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Annual inflation drops to 106.6% – Zimstat

The Chronicle

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE country’s annual inflation rate for the month of June 2021 dropped by about 55,3 percent to 106,64 percent from 162 percent, the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat) has revealed.

Annual inflation has of late been falling with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) projecting it will recede to 55 percent by next month.

“The year-on-year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of June 2021 as measured by the all-items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 106,64 percent,” it said.

In its latest report, Zimstat also indicated that the month-on-month inflation rate in June 2021 was 3,88 percent, gaining 1,34 percentage points on last month’s rate of 2,54 percent. – @okazunga

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting