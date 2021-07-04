LATEST: Armed robbers’ shenanigans continue

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

JUST two days after four carjackers stole a Toyota Fortuner from a house in Victoria Falls, armed robbers allegedly stabbed a security guard at a private hospital before breaking into the property and getting away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The incident which police are investigating, happened on Saturday night at Chinotimba Medical Centre, just as memories of theft of a Fortuner which took place on Thursday night and recovered in Gweru on Friday are still fresh.

The security guard is reportedly hospitalised at Victoria Falls District Hospital following the attack.

Chinotimba Medical Centre was not opened to public this morning as staff is working on securing the property while police are carrying out investigations.

More to follow…