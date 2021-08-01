LATEST: Axe wielding robbers arrested for attacking couple

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

TWO axe wielding robbers have been arrested after they attacked a couple from Fox Farm in Bulawayo and fled with US$180 and a cellphone.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Loveness Mangena confirmed the arrests which were made on July 29.

She said the robbery incident occurred on July 12 at around 9PM in a bushy area between Emganwini Suburb and Fox Farm in Bulawayo.

She said the couple was coming from Emganwini Suburb going to Fox Farm when they were attacked by the two robbers.

Inspector Mangena said two suspects Sitshovile Sibanda (29) and Lavington Sibanda (23) have been arrested and were assisting police with investigations.

“The two complainants were walking together on their way from Emganwini Suburb headed for Fox Farm. When they were close to Nsukamini substation the two suspects who were armed with axes appeared and confronted the couple.

“They snatched a handbag from the woman which contained US$180. They also took a cellphone from the man before fleeing into the darkness. The complainants reported the matter to the police,” said Inspector Mangena.

She said on July 29 the complainants spotted the two suspects and they reported the matter at the Figtree Police Station resulting in their arrest.

Inspector Mangena urged members of the public to desist from using shortcuts that pass through the bushy areas especially at night.

