LATEST: Bafana Bafana squad for Zimbabwe and Ghana named

02 Nov, 2021 - 12:11 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Bafana Bafana squad for Zimbabwe and Ghana named Hugo Broos

The Chronicle

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BAFANA Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked his final 24-man squad to do duty in the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

South Africa will welcome Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on November 11 before clashing with second-placed Ghana away in Cape Coast three days later.

Broos’ charges lead the group with 10 points from four matches, while Ghana are on nine points from the same number of matches. Ethiopia is third with three points and Zimbabwe are at the basement with just one point.

Zimbabwe are out of contention for a place in the next round of qualifiers and be using the remaining encounters as part of preparation for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Rowan Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie, Njabulo Blom, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo, Terrence Mashego, Sfisio Nhlanti, Thibang Phete

Midfielders

Sphephelo Sithole, Thabani Zuke, Ethan Brooks, Teboho Mokoena, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Mdantshane, Keegan Dolly

Forwards

Gabriel Lakay, Evidence Makgopa, Victor Letsoalo, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mmodi Pule

[email protected]

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting