LATEST: Bafana Bafana squad for Zimbabwe and Ghana named

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BAFANA Bafana coach Hugo Broos has picked his final 24-man squad to do duty in the World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe and Ghana.

South Africa will welcome Zimbabwe at FNB Stadium on November 11 before clashing with second-placed Ghana away in Cape Coast three days later.

Broos’ charges lead the group with 10 points from four matches, while Ghana are on nine points from the same number of matches. Ethiopia is third with three points and Zimbabwe are at the basement with just one point.

Zimbabwe are out of contention for a place in the next round of qualifiers and be using the remaining encounters as part of preparation for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.

Squad

Goalkeepers

Rowan Williams, Veli Mothwa, Bruce Bvuma

Defenders

Sydney Mobbie, Njabulo Blom, Siyanda Xulu, Rushine De Reuck, Njabulo Ngcobo, Terrence Mashego, Sfisio Nhlanti, Thibang Phete

Midfielders

Sphephelo Sithole, Thabani Zuke, Ethan Brooks, Teboho Mokoena, Yusuf Maart, Mduduzi Mdantshane, Keegan Dolly

Forwards

Gabriel Lakay, Evidence Makgopa, Victor Letsoalo, Percy Tau, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Mmodi Pule

[email protected]