LATEST: Beitbridge gets $20 million devolution funds

GOVERNMENT has released $20 million in devolution funds to Beitbridge Municipality as part of its thrust to capacitate local authorities to meet their service delivery obligations.

Beitbridge town clerk Mr Loud Ramakgapola yesterday said the money will be used to buy a grader and build a classroom block at a new primary school to be located in Kwalu 2 suburb, west of Mfelandawonye.

“This is a timely intervention. We intend to use the money to construct a new classroom block in Kwalu suburb, west of the Mfelandawonye area, and to also procure a grader. You will note that having our own earth moving equipment is critical in terms of implementing infrastructure development projects like roads, housing, and business land development,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

Beitbridge Municipality has received a total of $31, 3 million in devolution funds in the last three years.

Mr Ramakgapola said they bought a refuse compactor truck for $2, 9 million, a backhoe loader (TLB) for $1, 1 million, and a water and sanitation vehicle for $2, 2 million.

In addition, he said they made more payments for a sewer jetting machine that cost $19 million and a water and sanitation vehicle.

“A total of $700 000 was used to upgrade Information Communication and Technology facilities and buying other office equipment,” he said.

Mr Ramakgapola said they had also spent some of the devolution funds in boosting the council’s capacity to deal with solid waste management and addressing water and sanitation-related service delivery issues.

“We are looking at also improving on how we handle our solid waste management initiatives,” said Mr Ramakgapola.

Beitbridge residents and businesses are reportedly produce an estimated 1000 tonnes of solid waste monthly and the local authority is only able to collect between 700 and 800 tonnes.

The town clerk recently said they require a total of US$382 000 to fix the current sewer reticulation problems.

