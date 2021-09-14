LATEST: Beitbridge modernisation to pave way for one-stop-border post

Massive works on the upgrade and modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post are underway. The works include full upgrade of the border terminus. (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The ongoing works to modernise Beitbridge Border Post will enhance traffic separation, address security challenges and pave way for the implementation of a one-stop border between Zimbabwe and South Africa, a senior government official has said.

In an interview, the Assistant Regional Immigration officer-in-charge of Beitbridge, Mr Nqobile Ncube said the new port infrastructure had been designed to adapt to all traffic flow systems.

He said the border project was key in implementing the Border Efficiency Management System (BEAMS) pillar which is key to the implementation of the One-Stop-Border Post (OSBP) concept.

Mr Ncube said it was pleasing to note that infrastructure was being constructed in a plan that is open to adaptability including accommodating the OSBP.

“The first goal of the border is traffic separation which is key to immigration, it creates ease profiling, ease processing, and an efficient way of administering people that go through the port of entry,” he said.

“When we major on traffic separation, we pay attention to the particular and specific needs of the specific group going through a specific terminal.

“For example, when the freight terminal is finished, we are likely to be dealing with truck drivers and the related industry which comes with its own characteristics and challenges”.

Mr Ncube added; “When you are specifically dealing with freight needs, you are primed to understand the need to efficiently move commercial cargo which is critical in running regional economies”.

He said the same concept will apply to other terminals for buses, light motor vehicles, and pedestrians, which have different needs.

The official said upon completion of all the civil works, the major anticipation among most border stakeholders was that Beitbridge is going to be the most secure land border in SADC outside international airports.

