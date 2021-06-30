LATEST: Beitbridge rolls out stockfeed formulation initiative

Beitbridge farmers being taught how to make stock feeds by a team from the Progress Consortium. Picture also shows part of the equipment sourced through the partnership.

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

GOVERNMENT and its partners have embarked on a joint livestock formulation exercise targeting Beitbridge farmers in a move set to alleviate perennial feed shortages.

The initiative is being implemented under the Zimbabwe Resilience Building fund with the Department of Agriculture Extension Services (Agritex) providing technical support while the Progress Consortium is the implementing partner.

The district’s Agritex officer, Mr Masauso Mawocha, said the programme started last Friday and they have so far procured 11 mobile stockfeed hammer mills for livestock fodder production and five stock feed mixers.

He said their target was to train at least 80 farmers in each of the 15 rural wards who would then pass the knowledge to1 020 others in all the wards.

“The ultimate idea is to mitigate perennial livestock feed shortages through having at least 20 people who can formulate basic cattle maintenance feeds from cheap locally available resources,” said Mr Mawocha.

“This will help to curb feed poverty induced cattle deaths, improve productivity in general, and reduce the amount of labour required for mass production of local livestock fodder. In addition, we are hopeful that such an initiative will also contribute to the production of improved quality of locally supplemented feeds to cattle.”

The team has started handing over the equipment to selected ward leadership and committee responsible for its upkeep in line with the obtaining Covid19 management protocols.

Mr Mawocha said they were training the farmers on how to operate and service the machinery while hammer mills can be used for stover/forage crops/chopping when making silage.

The development comes a few months after the Government successfully implemented an artificial insemination programme under the ZRBF, which benefited more than 500 smallholder farmers in Beitbridge. Under this three-year programme, artificial insemination was done on a total of 1 200 animals with more than 80 percent calving rate.

The programme’s main focus was to promote resilience through introducing bloodlines from beef breeds that are hard in terms of diseases and nutritional needs. These include Tuli, Boran, Brahman, and a few jersey breeds (dairy animals) for farmers with access to irrigated fodder.

During the 2019/20 cropping season, Matabeleland South lost a cumulative 16 853 cattle to poverty deaths, with Beitbridge recording the highest of 4 413 followed by Matobo, which had 2993.

Bulilima, Gwanda, Insiza, Mangwe, and Umzingwane had 2697, 2569, 2357, 1434, and 390 cattle deaths respectively. – @tupeyo