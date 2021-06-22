LATEST: Blessing Muzarabani’s Multan Sultans reach Pakistan Super League final

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

PACE bowler Blessing Muzarabani took three wickets to help his Multan Sultans team progress to the final of the Pakistan Premier League set for Thursday.

The Sultans beat Islamabad United by 31 runs on Monday, with Muzarabani picking up the wickets of Faheem Mushraf for a duck, and Hssain Tallat and Ifthikar Ahmed.

He finished with figures of 3/31, which were only bettered by man of the match Sohail Tanvir Sohail Tanvir, who took 3/17.

The Sultans, who are coached by Zimbabwe’s all-time leading run scorer and cricket hall of fame inductee Andy Flower, made their first appearance in the PSL playoffs last year, but lost to Karachi Kings in the qualifier and to Lahore Qalandars in the eliminator.

Muzarabani has played five matches for the Sultans and picked up a total of eight wickets. – @innocentskizoe