LATEST: Bogus cops arrested for demanding R100 bribe

29 Jun, 2021 - 12:06 0 Views
LATEST: Bogus cops arrested for demanding R100 bribe

The Chronicle

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested two suspects for masquerading as police officers and extorting cash from their victims.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) twitter page the pair was arrested last week Friday at the Centenary Park. The suspects approached two complainants and apprehended them for not wearing masks after purporting to be police officers.

They further threatened to escort the complainants to Bulawayo Central Police Station before extorting R100 from them. Police officers who were in patrol noticed the incident and arrested the suspects.

“Members of the public are urged to be on the alert and be wary of individuals who masquerade as police officers.”

