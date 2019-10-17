LATEST: Bosso dominate Warriors Chan traveling squad

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A rejuvenated Highlanders dominates the Warriors’ Chan squad that leaves the country this afternoon for the second leg and final qualifer against Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday.

Making it into the Joe Antipas coached side is goalkeeper Ariel Sibanda, top defender Peter Muduhwa and his defence partner McClive Phiri, hard working midfield general Nqobizitha Masuku and inform striker Prince Dube as the Bulawayo giants once again seem to be taking their usual heavy presence in the national squad.

Also making a return to the national team is Caps United star midfielder, himself a former Highlanders player Joel Ngodzo.

FC Platinum’s midfield enforcer Kelvin Madzongwe is also part of the 18 men squad that flies to Johannesburg before taking a road trip to Maseru.

Warriors’ traveling squad

Goalkeepers: Simbarashe Chinani (Dynamos) Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders), Frank Makarati (Ngezi Platinum) Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), MacClive Phiri (Highlanders), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken inn)

Midfielders: Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum) Tichaona Chipunza (Chicken Inn) Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders) Ralph Kawondera (Triangle) Joel Ngodzo (Caps United) Valentine Kadonzvo (Chicken Inn) Phenias Bamusi (Caps United)

Strikers: Prince Dube (Highlanders) Obriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn) Wellington Taderera (Black Rhinos)