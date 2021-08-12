LATEST: Bosso partners Swedish organisation to produce and sell club branded items

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Bulawayo giants Highlanders have entered into yet another partnership, this time with a Sweden headquartered organisation specialising in corporate gifts, Bonne Marque.

Bonne Marque, with a branch in Bulawayo, has been licenced to produce and sale Highlanders branded products such as travelling flasks, whimsy mugs, watches, pens, note books among other items.

In a brief statement announcing the latest development, Amahlolanyama urged its multitudes of supporters to support the initiative which in turn will translate into revenue for the institution.

“We are pleased to announce that we have licenced Bonne Marque to produce and sale the following Highlanders branded products, Whimsy mugs, travelling flasks, sports watches, notebooks and pens. Support the initiative support the club,” said the club in a message flighted on its social media handles.