LATEST: Bosso seek second assistant coach

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

Struggling Highlanders are reportedly hunting for a second assistant coach in a bid to turn around their faltering fortunes when the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League resume in February next year.

Bosso have not won a match in their last five competitive matches, which include the opening three league matches.

Sources told Chronicle Sport on Thursday that the new addition was, in fact, needed as early as the first week of January when the team resumes its training.

Head coach Mandla Mpofu will be away in Cameroon for the Africa Cup of Nations finals and assistant coach and club legend Bekithemba Super Ndlovu will be in charge of the side.

Bosso acting chief executive officer and spokesperson Ronald Moyo could neither confirm nor deny the move to appoint a second assistant coach, choosing instead to be diplomatic in his response.

“Should there be any need and plans for that, it shall be communicated by the club like any other developments,” said Moyo.

Chronicle Sport understands that a former Warriors’ captain is the target.