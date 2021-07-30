LATEST: Bulawayo Queens donates money to families that lost relatives in SA accidents

Mkhululi Ncube, Chronicle Reporter

TOUCHED by the plight of the two Bulawayo families which lost relatives in a horrific accident that claimed six lives in South Africa last two weeks ago, a local organization-Bulawayo Queens has donated over ZW$44 000.

Bulawayo Queens donated ZW$25 000 and some groceries to the Mkandla family which lost five of its members in the accident and ZW$19 200 and ZAR 500 to the Mhlanga family of Magwegwe West which lost a loved one.

The six accident victims were buried on Saturday. Nomasiko Mkandla (33) who died together with her four-year-old son, Jayden Moabe and siblings, Mluleki Mkandla (30), Thulani Mkandla (26) as well as Mthabisi Mkandla (22) were laid to rest at West Park cemetery while Vusumuzi Makukusi Mhlanga was buried at Athlone Cemetery.

The founder of Bulawayo Queens, Mrs Bekezela Maplanka said they were touched by the tragedy.

“We felt pained by the tragedy which befell these two women from our city. So as women we pulled our resources together to assist them. We presented ZW$25 000 and some groceries to Mrs Nobuhle Mkandla and ZW$19 200 as well as 500 Rands and 60 kgs of mealie meal to Mrs Pressure Mhlanga as a way of expressing our sympathy,” said Mrs Maplanka.

Mrs Mkandla lost four children and a grandson while Mrs Mhlanga lost her husband in the accident.

She said they will also look within their organization which is made up of women in various fields to get those who could provide counselling to the bereaved women.

Mrs Maplanka said it was sad that the two lost breadwinners which will compound life for them going forward.

“The two families are in pain. It was very emotional for us when we visited the two families and saw the difficult time the two women are having. The fact that they have been left with children to take care of Mrs Maplanka appealed to members of the public to continue supporting the two women as they need all the help they can get.

Bulawayo Queens is made up of women from the city doing business on WhatsApp platform. They also support each other to do projects that transform women’s s lives.

Government also assisted the two families ZW$10 000 for the burial of each body. It will also reimburse the families funds spent repatriating all the six bodies. – @Themkhust