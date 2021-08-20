LATEST: Bulawayo records high Covid-19 deaths

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

BULAWAYO recorded the highest Covid-19 deaths on Thursday following the demise of eight people from 17 that succumbed to the virus nationally.

Harare recorded three fatalities, Manicaland and Midlands two cases each while Masvingo and Mashonaland East recorded a death each.

Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West did not record any Covid-19 related deaths.

On Thursday, the country also recorded 404 new infections and Manicaland had the highest incidents after recording 62 cases, Mashonaland West recorded 60 new infections, Matabeleland South 50, Mashonaland East 49, Bulawayo 46, Matabeleland North 37, Masvingo, 33, Harare and Midlands recorded 26 new infections while 15 cases were recorded om Mashonaland Central.

On the same day, 40 219 people received their Covid-19 vaccine first dose scaling up the number who have received the first jab to 2 233 569 while more than 38 000 got their second jab, increasing the number of people to have been fully vaccinated to 1, 3 million.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care reported that on Thursday there were 417 patients who were admitted at various hospitals due to Covid-19 complications.

Members of the public have been challenged to get vaccinated as this is one of the fastest ways of ensuring that the country returns to normal.

Countries such as Britain who have achieved herd immunity had started opening up their economies while relaxing Covid-19 prevention protocols.

Vaccines are freely administered in public health institutions while some private health facilities charge nominal fees.

The country is targeting to vaccinate about 60 percent of the population to reach herd immunity.

