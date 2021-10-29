LATEST: BUZ awaits clearance from SRC

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

BASKETBALL Union of Zimbabwe (Buz) president Joe Mujuru says they are still working on attaining clearance from the Sport and Recreation Commission (SRC) for Bulawayo based ladies side Lakers to participate at the FIBA Zone VI club championships next month.

The FIBA Zone VI Championships will be staged in Johannesburg, South Africa, from November 15-22.

Laker’s ladies together with Harare City Hornets were nominated by FIBA to represent Zimbabwe at the premier regional competition.

The Sports and Recreation Commission has already granted Hornet’s clearance to travel to South Africa.

“Harare City Hornets and Lakers have expressed interest to participate in the Women Africa Club Champs preliminary Tournament in South Africa which will be held 15-23 November. We have already received SRC clearance for Hornets and are seized with applications for Lakers,” said Mujuru.

Laker’s co-founder Sikhumbuzo “SV” Ndlovu said: “We are hopeful that we will get the clearance. From our side we continue with preparations. Obviously, it’s not easy planning and preparing for these competitions especially now that Covid-19 but we are hopeful it will work out well.”

