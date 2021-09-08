LATEST: Cabinet approves 116 priority development projects

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

CABINET has approved 116 priority projects that are underway under the 8th 100-day cycle.

In her post Cabinet briefing on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said the projects started on August 2 and will end on November 10.

“Cabinet considered and approved priority projects for the 8th 100-day cycle of the Second Republic as presented by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes in the President’s Office, Hon. Joram Gumbo. A total of 116 projects were submitted for implementation under the 8th 100-day cycle which commenced on 2 August, 2021 and will end on 10 November, 2021.

“Minister Gumbo indicated that the priority projects were selected on the basis of set criteria, and should contribute to the attainment of the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-2025, and have an impact on the livelihoods of the citizenry. The selected projects are citizen-centric, of high impact, can be implemented rapidly, and resources are readily available. The projects are drawn from Ministerial annual plans and linked to the Whole-of-Government Performance Management System (WOGPMS),” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said of the 116 projects that were submitted, 71 percent were ongoing, while 29 percent are new. She said the projects were clustered according to the 14 thematic areas of NDS1 which are digital economy , youth, sport and culture , economic growth and stability, image building and international re-engagement, devolution, social protection, human capital development, health and well-being, housing delivery, environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resource management, governance, moving the economy up the value chain and structural transformation, infrastructure and utilities and food and nutrition security.

@DubeMatutu