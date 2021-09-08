LATEST: Cabinet approves 116 projects under the 100 Day-Cycle

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

CABINET has approved the implementation of 116 priority projects under the 100-Day Cycle initiative that seeks to accelerate meaningful development nationwide in line with the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister, Senator Monica Mutsvangwa said during a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday that the projects will be implemented between August 2 and November 10 this year.

She said these were approved as presented by the Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes in the President’s Office, Dr Joram Gumbo.

“Minister Gumbo indicated that the priority projects were selected on the basis of set criteria and should contribute to the attainment of the National Development Strategy 1: 2021-2025, and have an impact on the livelihoods of the citizenry,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The selected projects are citizen-centric, of the high impact can be implemented rapidly, and resources are readily available.

“The projects are drawn from Ministerial annual plans and linked to the Whole-of-Government Performance Management System (WOGPMS)”.

The minister said 71 percent of the submitted projects were underway while 29 percent were new. The projects have been clustered according to the fourteen (14) thematic areas of NDS1.

These, said Minister Mutsvangwa, include, digital economy (6), youth, sport and culture (5), economic growth and stability (15), image building and international re-engagement (12), devolution (2), and social protection (7).

Other clusters include; human capital development (9), health and well-being (5), housing delivery (9), environmental protection, climate resilience and natural resource management (3), governance (11), moving the economy up the value chain and structural transformation (9), infrastructure and utilities (21), and food and nutrition security (5). – @tupeyo