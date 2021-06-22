LATEST: CABS closes two branches after staffers test Covid-19 positive

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

CABS has temporarily closed its Jason Moyo Branch in Bulawayo and another in Karoi after its staffers tested positive for Covid-19.

The closure of the two branches paves way for the bank to disinfect the premises.

In a statement, CABS managing director Mr Mehluli Mpofu said the Jason Moyo branch will reopen on Monday.

“We regret to advise that two of our staff tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests that were done after exhibiting flu-like symptoms. The affected branches are Jason Moyo in Bulawayo and Karoi. Both branches are closed to allow for disinfection of the branches, PCR testing and self-isolation of our staff,” said Mr Mpofu.

“The Jason Moyo branch (Bulawayo) will open for service on 28 June 2021 and Karoi branch will open on 2 July 2021.”

He said clients in Bulawayo should visit the Fife Street Branch while those in Karoi should visit some of its agents.

Mr Mpofu urged clients to adhere to Covid-19 prevention measures.

“The health and safety of our customers and staff is important to us, therefore we urge you to make use of digital channels; internet and mobile banking platforms (*227#/mobile app). We would like to remind you to observe social distancing each time you visit the branch and to adhere to the precautionary measures that have been put in place for your safety,” said Mr Mpofu.

The country has recorded a spike in Covid-19 cases and members of the public have been urged to observe prevention measures including social distancing, washing of hands and proper wearing of masks.

