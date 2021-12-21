LATEST: Catch Insimbi Zezhwane in Byo today

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FAST-RISING SA-based rhumba outfit Insimbi Zezhwane is in Bulawayo where they are performing at Esqongweni Bar.

The show is dubbed Unity Day Holiday Crossover and supporting acts are Iyasa, Asante MO while local DJs will be in charge of the decks.

Said Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube: “Insimbi Zezhwane will be a revelation in 2021. Their popularity has grown locally and we felt it’s only proper to bring them to their fan base in the city.

“This is arguably their first show in Bulawayo thus they will share the stage with locals.” – @mthabisi_mthire