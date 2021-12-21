LATEST: Catch Insimbi Zezhwane in Byo today

21 Dec, 2021 - 15:12 0 Views
0 Comments
LATEST: Catch Insimbi Zezhwane in Byo today Insimbi Zezhwane

The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Online Reporter

FAST-RISING SA-based rhumba outfit Insimbi Zezhwane is in Bulawayo where they are performing at Esqongweni Bar.

The show is dubbed Unity Day Holiday Crossover and supporting acts are Iyasa, Asante MO while local DJs will be in charge of the decks.

Said Iyasa director Nkululeko Dube: “Insimbi Zezhwane will be a revelation in 2021. Their popularity has grown locally and we felt it’s only proper to bring them to their fan base in the city.

“This is arguably their first show in Bulawayo thus they will share the stage with locals.” – @mthabisi_mthire

 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting