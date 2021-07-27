LATEST: Cosmos Zulu mourns Steve Kwashi

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

NGEZI Platinum goalkeepers’ coach Cosmos Tsano Zulu has mourned the death of former teammate, Steve ‘The Dude’ Kwashi, who died due to suspected Covid-19 complications at his home in Harare in the early hours of Monday.

He was 67.

In his brief condolence message, Tsano who was part of the Kwashi led technical team that went with the Under-17 national team to the Africa Cup of Nations in Guinea in 1999, said news of Kwashi’s death left himbadly shaken.

“We played together at Mashonaland United (Zimbabwe Saints) in the70s. I remember in 1999 we were the first technical team together with Weekly Mwale to take the Under-17 national team to the Africa Cup ofNations in Guinea. Of all the things I will miss about you, is calmness which is another word for confidence. Confidence was faith and action in you, rest easy Dude,” said Zulu.

Before his death, the veteran coach, who led Caps United to their first league title since Independence in 1996, had been down for exactly 20 years with permanent physical disabilities he sustained from a road accident that occurred in March 2001 while coming from a Premiership match against Hwange.

The accident left him in a coma for close to seven months. He also experienced memory loss following severe injuries to his head.

Kwashi has had to rely upon his family for support all the years as he struggled for speech and other routine physical activities like walking.

Caps United said Kwashi’s name will forever be emblazoned in the annals of the club’s history as they reflected on the big role he played during one of the club’s finest hours in 1996. Kwashi, led the Green Machine to their first league title in post-Independence era with his 1996 all-conquering squad.

Apart from ending a 17-year-old league drought, the star-studded CAPS United side also bagged a number of silverware including the Charity Shield, BP Cup and the Independence Trophy.