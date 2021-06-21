LATEST: Covid-19 a wake-up call for postal services

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE novel Covid-19 pandemic is a wake-up call for the postal and telecommunications industry to adapt to modern digital trends so as to remain relevant.

This was said by Information Communication Technologies (ICT) Postal and Courier Services Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere as he officiated on the first day of the 39th Ordinary Session of the Pan African Postal Union (Papu) Administrative Council and 10th Ordinary Session of the Plenipotentiary Conference which is underway in Victoria Falls.

Dr Muswere said the Covid-19 pandemic exerted pressure on international postal supply chains to unprecedented levels, resulting in a 12 percent decrease in cross-border exchanges in the first half of 2020 compared to the same period the previous year.

“As supply chains have been strongly disrupted worldwide, the weakest links of the postal network have been exposed and that should be taken as a blessing in disguise. This therefore calls for us especially the working committees, the Administrative Council included to put our heads together and come up with lasting solutions so that the post continues to be relevant even after the pandemic,” he said.

More to follow