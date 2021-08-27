LATEST: CSC-Boustead Beef to establish 23,5MW solar plant

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

THE Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (Zera) has received an application from Boustead Solar (Private) Limited to construct and operate a 23,5MW solar power plant in Bulawayo’ Belmont industrial site.

The power generated is expected to be sold to the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

In a public notice, Zera said the project would be connected to the national grid through the construction of a 0,5 kilometres single wolf 132kilovolt line from the proposed power plant and the London Road 88Kv substation.

“Zera has received an application from Boustead Solar (Private) Limited to construct, own, operate and maintain a 23,5MW solar photovoltaic power plant at Boustead Beef premises at 61 Birkenhead Road in Belmont in Bulawayo,” it said.

The licence application by Boustead Solar (Private) Limited was done in terms of the provisions of Section 42 and 46 of the Electricity Act Chapter 13:19).

“Any person desiring to make representation on this application for a generation licence as advertised may, within 14 days from the last day of this publication, which expires on 9 September 2021, lodge a written representation with Zera,” said Zera. – @okazunga