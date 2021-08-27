LATEST: CZI unveils new national leadership

Business Reporter

THE Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI) has unveiled a new leadership led by Manica Board and Doors Pvt (Ltd) managing director, Mr Kurai Matsheza as national president.

He is deputised by Victoria Jakazi, a former CZI Manicaland Chamber president who is also managing director for The Wattle Company and Mr Mucha Mkanganwi, a financial manufacturing and trade expert who is the chief executive officer and founder of The Pulse group.

The trio was elected during recent polls organised by the organisation.

Mr Matsheza takes over from Mr Henry Ruzvidzo, who has been at the helm of the leading industry lobby group for the past two years.

Mr Ruzvidzo was deputised by General Beltings general manager Mr Joseph Gunda and Mealie Brand managing director Mr Walter Chigwada.

According to CZI, Mr Matsheza is a “seasoned industrialist, a visionary and a forward-thinking business leader who applies systems thinking for results. He is a solutions finder with a keen sense of the bigger picture”.